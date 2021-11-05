"His chances of survival are really slim" family struggles due to COVID-19

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local family from Indiana has a loved one in serious condition with COVID-19.

Michelle McCleary and Scott Allen have a family of four. They've been together 15 years. Allen has been in critical condition in the hospital for months. Now, the family wonders if they'd still be in this situation if they'd been vaccinated.

Scott Allen has been in the hospital since his 53rd birthday in August. Michelle McCleary is his fiance she says it's been tough seeing him in such a critical state.

"So he's considered a COVID ards patient, which his chances of survival are really slim. It really kills me because of the irony. He used to be a respiratory therapist. He used to take care of people battling the same thing he's doing right now and so it hurts a lot to see him in this position."

McCleary says a treatment called ECMO may be his last chance. It's a last-ditch effort for life support.

"I just want somebody to take a chance on him for this if his body can't oxygenate I want somebody to take a chance on him because I want our little girls to have their dad cause they deserve that."

McCleary says both of them were unvaccinated. She says she planned on getting the vaccine right before he got sick.

"Believe me I've thought a lot about it and it's so easy to go hindsight really is 20-20 a big chunk of me says yes I really wish he had had it another part of me wonders if the outcome would have been different."

Loved ones created a GoFundMe to help the family. Click here to help.