Hiring for the holidays

Looking to make some extra money this holiday season? Well here's your chance! Popular stores like JC Penney and Walmart are hiring for the holidays and they're asking for your help.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

JC Penney started their hiring process weeks ago in order to get their staff trained for Thanksgiving and other holidays.

General Manager, Jen Rolape, tells us it's because the store wants its customers to have an enjoyable experience during the chaos the holidays bring with them.

Early hiring means training on different levels including displaying signs, learning set designs, and more.

The good news is you may be able to secure a full-time position with the department store even after the holidays are over. Rolape told us that many of her staff members end up joining for the holidays but stay full-time after the experience.

"This is my fifth JC Penney I've worked at and I've worked for other retailers as well and I feel like we all hire during this time of year," said Rolape. "We're all searching for those best candidates to bring on board and here we do try to retain as many people as possible after the holidays."

News 10 also spoke with Kathy Hamilton, a staff member at Walmart on US 41. She tells us they expect to hire at least 60 people this holiday season for permanent positions.

"We get prepared for the holidays, that's for sure. We never have any trouble filling positions during this time of year," said Hamilton. "However, we are hiring for permanent positions only."

Both stores are still accepting applications. To find out more, you can click on the links below:

Walmart Hiring

JC Penney Hiring

