Hinchcliffe back with Andretti for full IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS, (AP) James Hinchcliffe will return to Andretti Autosport for a full IndyCar season.

It's a huge recovery after the popular Canadian cobbled only six races together last year.

Hinchcliffe will be sponsored for 10 races by Genesys.

Sponsorship of the No. 29 Honda for the remaining seven races has not been announced.

Andretti Autosport will also field full-season cars in 2021 for Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Alexander Rossi.

Marco Andretti has so far only announced the Indianapolis 500 on his IndyCar schedule.