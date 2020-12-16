Clear

Hill leaders eye new round of stimulus checks as part of $900 billion Covid relief deal

Congressional leaders, after months of a bitter stalemate and as millions of Americans have been eager for relief, are finally indicating they're nearing a deal on a new rescue package that could pass both chambers within days.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 12:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Congressional leaders, after months of a bitter stalemate and as millions of Americans have been eager for relief, are finally indicating they're nearing a deal on a new rescue package that could pass both chambers within days.

The price tag for a stimulus deal could be close to $900 billion, a source familiar tells CNN, though more details could be out later Wednesday.

The deal is expected to include a new round of stimulus checks, but no money for state and local aid, a priority Democrats had pushed for, and no lawsuit protections, which Republicans wanted, according to a source briefed on the talks. The source cautioned that nothing is final until it is unveiled, but that's where this is headed at the moment. A separate person familiar with the talks told CNN negotiators are closing in on a deal that will include enhanced unemployment insurance benefits.

Even as talks are moving in a positive direction towards a deal, congressional leaders are still trading offers and going back-and-forth this morning as they try to finalize a proposal and jam it through Congress in days, several sources told CNN.

That means it's still highly uncertain when Congress will vote -- and whether they will be able to tie the roughly $900 billion relief plan to a massive $1.4 trillion spending bill that Congress is trying to pass by the time the government runs out of money Friday night. Whether Congress will have to pass another stop-gap measure to keep agencies afloat remains to be seen.

Congressional leaders weigh in
Staff for the top four leaders -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy -- are expected to talk Wednesday by phone.

McConnell said in a floor speech Wednesday morning that Hill leaders have "made major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package that would be able to pass both chambers with bipartisan majorities," and said, "we agreed we will not leave town until we've made law."

McConnell did not announce any specifics on what will be in the deal but did offer a preview of what's likely to be included, saying, "We need vaccine distribution money, we need to re-up the Paycheck Protection Program to save jobs, we need to continue to provide for laid off Americans."

On a conference call with House Democrats this morning, Pelosi signaled that the deal isn't final yet but offered the general outlines of the proposal. There wasn't a lot of pushback on the call, and sources described the atmosphere on the call as positive.

Pelosi blamed GOP insistence on lawsuit protections for businesses and others as a reason why state and local aid was not included in the proposal. She did point to other areas of the emerging proposal -- school funding, vaccine distribution and transportation projects -- where states and localities would get money. She contended that Democrats will push again for state and local aid when Joe Biden assumes the presidency.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune told reporters that he thinks $600-$700 is under discussion for stimulus checks and "double that for family and kids."

Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, also added he thinks there will be $300 for unemployment benefits per week.

"I feel more optimistic I think that there's been a lot of progress made," he said, adding, "I'm hopeful that we'll be able to hit the deadline."

Once details are formally unveiled, Hill leaders will have to sell the plan to their caucuses and try to ram it through Congress quickly -- all with the threat of a shutdown looming at the end of the week.

It won't be an easy task. But top Democrats and Republicans expressed confidence Tuesday evening after the big four leaders met for the first time in months, emerging to say that a deal is finally in sight. But they refused to share any details.

How the legislative process could play out
Once it is finalized, leadership from both parties will have to brief the rank-and-file to sell them on the agreement and then move as quickly as possible to hold a vote in both chambers.

Negotiators are up against the clock ahead of a Friday at midnight deadline when government funding expires, and barring any major last-minute snags, lawmakers could be on track for a vote in the House on Thursday followed by a vote in the Senate on Friday. They would need unanimous consent from all 100 senators to schedule a vote, meaning if any senator objects, there could be at least a temporary government shutdown over the weekend.

Negotiators are likely to introduce a $1.4 trillion government funding package later Wednesday. Then, when the House Rules Committee meets to tee up a House vote, an amendment will be offered to tack on the Covid relief deal before sending the full package to the floor.

Once a vote takes place in the House, there will be little time left on the calendar before a potential shutdown is triggered.

With such a narrow margin for error, get ready for rank-and-file members to attempt to exert influence on the process in an effort to win concessions. Ultimately, leadership may shut down such efforts, but that won't stop lawmakers from trying.

Take, for example, a tweet from prominent progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Tuesday evening, calling for stimulus checks,. Other progressives are echoing that sentiment -- as are Sens. Bernie Sanders and GOP Sen. Josh Hawley.

If a quick Senate vote is blocked, there could be a brief government shutdown over the weekend. And if lawmakers fail to imminently finalize a massive government spending bill for a new fiscal year, there is also a chance they could be forced to revert to a short-term funding patch instead, though lawmakers in both parties have made clear they don't want that to happen.

What else is likely to be in the deal?
That's not yet clear, since a deal has yet to be released and the details are scarce about what may be included. But all signs are pointing to the likely announcement of a plan that will include provisions with widespread bipartisan support, including an extension of jobless benefits, loans for hard-hit small businesses and money for vaccine distribution. Lawmakers may also extend the federal eviction moratorium and defer student loan payments.

While Hill leaders would not confirm what they have agreed to, both sides are likely to have made some significant concessions, including potentially dropping demands for money for state and city governments -- a priority Democrats have been pushing -- and a liability shield that the GOP had been seeking.

A $748 billion bipartisan proposal released this week could serve as a ready-made starting point for what might be included. That package proposes:

$300 billion for the Small Business Administration and money for more Paycheck Protection Program loans
$35 billion for health care providers
$2.6 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for vaccine distribution and infrastructure
$3.4 billion for grants to states and cities to help with vaccine efforts
$7 billion for grants to states for coronavirus testing and contact tracing
$82 billion for schools and other education providers
$25 billion for rental assistance and an increase for food stamps
Extends the eviction moratorium until the end of January 2021
Extends student loan forbearance through April 2021
An expansion of federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits by $300 per week for 16 weeks.
This story has been updated with additional developments Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Afternoon Flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Driving in the snow

Image

Marshall man killed in crash

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather

Image

Wednesday: Some light snow possible, perhaps mixing with rain. Minor accumulation. High: 35°

Image

TH South West Vigo wrestling

Image

Evansville Memorial Vincennes Lincoln Girls

Image

Linton Clay City

Image

TH South Cloverdale

Image

Moore to the Story: Twitch and the pandemic

Image

Vincennes Levee project looks to wrap up by end of the year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 863477

Reported Deaths: 15587
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3580147458
DuPage55495912
Will46879685
Lake43764726
Kane37534543
Winnebago22182323
Madison18164337
McHenry16908185
St. Clair16706312
Champaign1256275
Sangamon12117148
Peoria11466167
McLean1025477
Rock Island9995203
Kankakee9945137
Tazewell8741146
LaSalle7542182
Kendall751666
Macon7398159
DeKalb598160
Adams555964
Vermilion506375
Boone457756
Williamson4483100
Whiteside4297150
Clinton397974
Coles383267
Ogle355255
Knox3476100
Effingham347445
Grundy346333
Henry332438
Jackson324645
Marion308690
Stephenson290748
Macoupin284048
Randolph283430
Livingston277950
Morgan272168
Franklin270140
Monroe262255
Bureau250863
Jefferson242966
Logan242139
Lee241259
Fayette241041
Woodford235840
Christian232252
Iroquois209242
Fulton190621
McDonough179845
Jersey167529
Shelby163131
Douglas162221
Montgomery150719
Perry148541
Lawrence145421
Union143029
Saline140532
Crawford138721
Bond135315
Cass134526
Warren133728
Jo Daviess125824
Carroll123028
Pike120835
Edgar115226
Hancock115020
Wayne113938
Clay110328
Moultrie110117
Richland109222
Ford102431
Greene102138
Washington101911
Clark101122
Mercer94620
Piatt9185
White88914
Johnson87812
Mason87032
Wabash86610
Cumberland81422
Jasper80413
Massac77616
De Witt76321
Menard6305
Marshall5097
Pulaski4972
Schuyler4944
Hamilton4848
Stark38910
Brown3888
Henderson3635
Calhoun3441
Edwards3214
Alexander3105
Putnam2950
Scott2851
Unassigned2740
Gallatin2494
Hardin1794
Pope1501
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 434642

Reported Deaths: 6968
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion59531988
Lake35347533
Allen24421401
St. Joseph21913288
Elkhart20996282
Hamilton19517216
Vanderburgh12910171
Tippecanoe1270151
Porter10887117
Johnson9745197
Hendricks9190185
Vigo8002129
Madison7336144
Monroe707176
Clark696796
Delaware6624119
LaPorte6257116
Kosciusko600559
Howard543289
Bartholomew467873
Wayne4465122
Warrick433481
Floyd427385
Hancock417775
Grant413864
Marshall404961
Cass367336
Boone359356
Dubois346535
Morgan346157
Noble345351
Henry342246
Jackson327741
Dearborn315938
Shelby283568
Clinton265628
Lawrence262656
Gibson261447
DeKalb257342
Knox255733
Miami232922
Wabash232431
Adams230828
Montgomery228036
Steuben212716
Harrison211030
Jasper210125
Ripley206833
Whitley206517
Daviess202761
Huntington198618
Putnam196534
Fayette190841
White187424
LaGrange183840
Decatur180552
Jefferson174724
Wells169243
Randolph165828
Scott163031
Clay162229
Posey159024
Greene157355
Jennings142724
Sullivan142522
Jay138420
Starke132531
Fountain127019
Fulton118622
Washington116011
Spencer114910
Carroll107314
Owen104116
Perry102021
Parke10177
Franklin99728
Orange97028
Vermillion96421
Rush88910
Tipton86029
Blackford78120
Newton74318
Pike72123
Pulaski66424
Benton6353
Brown5528
Crawford4906
Martin4898
Switzerland3935
Warren3856
Union3752
Ohio3007
Unassigned0311