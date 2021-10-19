Highway worker killed, co-worker injured in Indiana crash

LIBERTY, Ind. (AP) — A highway worker was killed and a co-worker was seriously injured when a vehicle struck them as they were working along a rural road in eastern Indiana, state police said Tuesday.

The two Union County Highway Department employees were working about 9 a.m. Monday along a road near U.S. 27 when a vehicle struck both of them, a preliminary police investigation shows.

Justin Moore, 42, of Brookville, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Douglas Scaggs, 62, of Liberty, was airlifted to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, with serious injuries, police said.

The 37-year-old woman motorist was not injured in the crash, which occurred about 70 miles (112.7 kilometers) east of Indianapolis, and a few miles north of the Union County seat of Liberty.

Police said she was taken to a Richmond hospital for toxicology tests required under Indiana law.

Once state police complete their crash investigation, their findings will be forwarded to Union County’s prosecutor to determine if the motorist will face criminal charges.