Highly traveled Vigo County bridge set to close through September

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says a highly traveled Vigo County bridge will be closed.

It's the State Road 63 northbound bridge of US 41 southbound.

Drivers will need to take a detour while construction is happening. The road is expected to reopen in September.

The detour will take drivers on U.S. 41 northbound to a cross-over at Florida Ave. where a temporary traffic signal will allow U-turn access onto U.S. 41 southbound and then back to S.R. 63 northbound.