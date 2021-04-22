Clear

Highlights of Indiana’s new state budget

The Indiana General Assembly gave final approval Thursday to a new two-year $37 billion state budget that is bolstered by $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The new budget takes effect in July.

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 5:34 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana General Assembly gave final approval Thursday to a new two-year $37 billion state budget that is bolstered by $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The new budget takes effect in July.

A look at some highlights of the legislation:

SCHOOL FUNDING

The plan increases base K-12 school funding by of 4.6% in the budget’s first year and 4.3% in the second, adding about $1 billion to total two-year funding of $16 billion. Legislative leaders said the budget plan will cover the $600 million a year in additional money the governor’s teacher compensation commission found was needed to significantly boost Indiana’s lagging teacher pay in comparison to nearby states. The bill directs school districts to submit explanations to the state if they aren’t able to set a minimum teacher pay of $40,000 a year. The state is also directing $150 million toward grants for schools to help students make up learning loss caused by COVID-19 closures.

VOUCHER EXPANSION

Eligibility expansion of the state’s private school voucher program could add some 12,000 students, or about one-third, to a projected total of 48,000 students over the next two years, according to a legislative report. The program’s cost could grow by about 50% to $264 million a year. Income eligibility for a family of four goes from the current roughly $96,000 a year to about $145,000 starting this fall. It also would allow all those students to receive the full voucher amount, rather than the current tiered system that limits full vouchers to such families with incomes of about $48,000.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The budget directs $500 million of federal relief money toward a regional economic development grants program under which groups of counties are encouraged to propose projects benefitting their areas. Other spending includes $250 million for broadband internet expansion grants and $160 million for water infrastructure grants.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Legislators restored a 7% funding cut to the state’s public universities that was ordered last spring by Gov. Eric Holcomb when tax collections plunged during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. Higher education funding is then increased by 2%, or $27 million, in the budget’s second year.

STATE CONSTRUCTION

Federal funding is creating a $550 million fund for possible state construction projects, including a new state archives building, a new campus for the state’s blind and deaf schools, new inns at the Potato Creek and Prophetstown state parks and a new state police post and laboratory in Evansville. The plan sets aside $900 million of federal money for unspecified future state construction projects, along with $60 million for the state’s recreational trails construction program. Projects from state funding include $400 million for reconstruction of the Westville prison in northwestern Indiana and $50 million to replace the swine bar at the Indiana State Fairgrounds with an enclose building for year-round events.

DEBT REDUCTION

The bill sends $500 million of the federal money into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund that was drained by the explosion in jobless benefit payments during the past year. Other uses of the federal relief spending include $436 million toward the expansion of the South Shore commuter rail line in northwestern Indiana and about $300 million in early payoffs of state construction debts. Lawmakers directed $600 million in state money toward future teacher pension obligations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
Becoming Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State Leaders Dedicate 2 Billion Dollars to Hoosier Education

Image

Thursday: Early frost, sunny. High: 56

Image

Linton softball rallies to beat South Knox

Image

Wed Evening Weather

Image

The Mill outdoor concert venue making strides

Image

Zentko loses nearly 100 pounds for baseball season

Image

Pantheon business incubator looks to stay open 24-7

Image

Officials search for suspects after part stolen from Vigo County truck

Image

OSHA cites and fines local manufacturer for safety issues

Image

Indiana's New Budget Plan Prioritizes Education

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1309459

Reported Deaths: 24018
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5245929847
DuPage869211254
Will72209968
Lake64862965
Kane55955753
Winnebago31341460
Madison29912515
St. Clair27220504
McHenry27207278
Peoria21504284
Champaign19902139
Sangamon17870230
McLean17096171
Tazewell16095259
Rock Island14319305
Kankakee13576199
Kendall1241790
LaSalle11835232
Macon10284190
DeKalb9390118
Vermilion9101127
Adams8231117
Williamson7229126
Whiteside6913164
Boone642971
Ogle579978
Clinton570890
Grundy562971
Coles554894
Knox5344137
Jackson486763
Henry474863
Effingham468471
Livingston461883
Macoupin460681
Stephenson454280
Woodford443063
Marion4415115
Franklin433770
Monroe431790
Jefferson4167119
Randolph409684
Lee400151
Morgan377679
Logan365456
Fulton364850
Montgomery364773
Bureau355181
Christian352772
Fayette314054
Perry313059
Iroquois291064
Jersey263549
McDonough261144
Douglas255335
Saline251453
Lawrence239525
Shelby225037
Union223040
Crawford209325
Bond198924
Cass194824
Pike177451
Jo Daviess176824
Clark176732
Warren173946
Wayne173452
Hancock173030
Richland172140
Carroll171736
Ford170746
Edgar166939
White166526
Washington162825
Moultrie157526
Clay147343
Mason142842
Greene142433
Piatt141914
Johnson139814
De Witt139723
Mercer136933
Wabash134112
Massac131439
Cumberland128319
Menard118812
Jasper114317
Marshall99817
Hamilton82415
Schuyler7095
Brown6916
Pulaski6807
Stark61223
Edwards55812
Henderson52114
Calhoun5122
Scott4691
Alexander46211
Gallatin4534
Putnam4483
Hardin37012
Pope3073
Out of IL70
Unassigned02296

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 710607

Reported Deaths: 13248
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion968581722
Lake51908949
Allen39337672
Hamilton34643406
St. Joseph34306543
Elkhart27477432
Vanderburgh22099394
Tippecanoe21927213
Porter17987301
Johnson17571374
Hendricks16854310
Clark12715190
Madison12367337
Vigo12240244
Monroe11510166
LaPorte11204204
Delaware10382184
Howard9698211
Kosciusko9165114
Hancock8014139
Bartholomew7913155
Warrick7702155
Floyd7568176
Wayne6917198
Grant6855171
Boone6568100
Morgan6414138
Dubois6091117
Marshall5801109
Dearborn571276
Cass5698104
Henry5588101
Noble543683
Jackson494172
Shelby481395
Lawrence4349118
Gibson429589
Harrison429171
Clinton420953
Montgomery418986
DeKalb413284
Whitley382239
Huntington379780
Miami373365
Knox367189
Steuben367157
Putnam353460
Jasper352546
Wabash348178
Adams338253
Ripley335469
Jefferson318080
White308854
Daviess289999
Wells286881
Decatur279592
Fayette277362
Greene271085
Posey269533
Scott261553
Clay255445
LaGrange255470
Randolph236080
Washington231631
Spencer228131
Jennings225448
Fountain209345
Sullivan208042
Starke206252
Owen192756
Fulton192140
Jay186429
Carroll186120
Perry181436
Orange178353
Rush170824
Vermillion166343
Franklin166035
Tipton161543
Parke144616
Blackford133931
Pike130734
Pulaski114345
Newton104234
Brown100740
Crawford97914
Benton97413
Martin83115
Warren80215
Switzerland7698
Union70110
Ohio56011
Unassigned0408