High winds knock out power for hundreds in Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - High wind speeds are resulting in numerous reports of power outages across the Wabash Valley.

The number of Duke Energy customers impacted in our area sits at just over 700.

According to scanner traffic, there are reports of numerous power lines down in the area.

When it comes to a downed power line, Duke Energy says:

"Never touch a power line with a part of your body, or with any object – and never cross a substation fence. Never cut trees or vegetation near overhead power lines until you have met with a company representative."

In Indiana, call 800.521.2232.

To see the latest outage information from Duke Energy, click here.