Clear

High traveled railroad crossings to be fixed in Vincennes

The crossings at Washington Ave, Main street, and 15th street will all received upgrades.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday morning pigeons took their time walking the rail lines in Vincennes. The quiet pace will soon be replaced with construction on three highly traveled crossings.

City engineer John Sprague says, "INDOT called us and said hey, let's look at just taking that money and just flat out reconstructing a couple of crossings, as many crossings as we can for what's left."

Two hundred thousand dollars worth of federal funding is left for the city to rebuild crossings.

One of the main problem areas is out on Washington Avenue. This crossing is raised up significantly higher than the rest of the roadway and it is rough to drive over. So you either have to slow down to cross it or risk your shocks in your car. 

The crossings at Main street and at 15th street will join the crossing on Washington. Sprague hopes the repairs will last a long time.

Sprague says, "They're going to take out the crossing and put in, they call them thick rubber crossings. It's similar to the concrete, but instead of concrete, it's rubber material. It'll be a lot smoother."

Along with a smooth ride, the rubber allows CSX to remove the pieces and replace them without major construction. Meaning less headaches in the future.

Sprague says, "It'll be a much better situation for travelers and for closures. The closures will be a lot shorter time periods."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
A Hot Start to October
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High traveled railroad crossings to be fixed in Vincennes

Image

Make a Difference: Steve Huddleston

Image

Hey Kevin 9-30

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Boys and Girls Club asks for help reaching $20,000 goal

Image

Nearly 200 thermal totes donated to Union Hospital NICU

Image

Local law firm donates to Wabash Valley Health Center

Image

CODA Announcement

Image

Hamilton Center wraps up 22 Push Up Challenge with staff dropping and giving 22

Image

Connor Scott sentenced for the murder of Kaylyn Whitaker

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say