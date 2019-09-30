High traveled railroad crossings to be fixed in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday morning pigeons took their time walking the rail lines in Vincennes. The quiet pace will soon be replaced with construction on three highly traveled crossings.

City engineer John Sprague says, "INDOT called us and said hey, let's look at just taking that money and just flat out reconstructing a couple of crossings, as many crossings as we can for what's left."

Two hundred thousand dollars worth of federal funding is left for the city to rebuild crossings.

One of the main problem areas is out on Washington Avenue. This crossing is raised up significantly higher than the rest of the roadway and it is rough to drive over. So you either have to slow down to cross it or risk your shocks in your car.

The crossings at Main street and at 15th street will join the crossing on Washington. Sprague hopes the repairs will last a long time.

Sprague says, "They're going to take out the crossing and put in, they call them thick rubber crossings. It's similar to the concrete, but instead of concrete, it's rubber material. It'll be a lot smoother."

Along with a smooth ride, the rubber allows CSX to remove the pieces and replace them without major construction. Meaning less headaches in the future.

Sprague says, "It'll be a much better situation for travelers and for closures. The closures will be a lot shorter time periods."