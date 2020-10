VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute man is behind bars after a high-speed chase with an Indiana State Trooper.

Yesterday, the chase started on Margaret drive in Terre Haute when the trooper noticed a car speeding.

The car failed to stop and tried to lose the trooper.

After several attempts, the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Law enforcement also found drugs in his car and later discovered he was impaired while driving.

He is being held at the Vigo County jail.