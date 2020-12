PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students took to the outdoors to make a shelter for Turkey Run Elementary School.

High school students who take part in building trades got to help build the shelter.

PTO of Turkey Run Elementary funded the project. The school was looking for a place that the kids could go to get a little bit of shade.

Instructors told us some kids didn't use tools before this project, so this gave them the chance to get a lot of hands-on experience.