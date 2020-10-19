High school students head back to the classroom, meanwhile COVID-19 cases go up in the Hoosier state

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Monday morning high school students in Vigo County will head back to the classroom full-time.

They're considered the last group of students in the county to go back to five-day-a-week in-person learning.

However, concerns throughout the state grow as positive COVID-19 cases see an increase.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, the latest numbers show 147,582 positive cases in the state and 3,704 deaths.

Across the United States, 26 states are in the red zone for new infections.

Nationally, over the last week, new cases jumped 18% averaging 51,000 a day.

Top world health experts have even warned of a spike as we push further into the fall.

Meanwhile, despite the increase in cases, school leaders are doing their part to prevent an outbreak.

Masks are required throughout the school day, two different cleaning solutions will be used before and after school, hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the school, and social distancing will remain in place when possible.

We will continue to monitor these numbers as we move into the fall season.