High school students have a chance to win thousands in essay contest

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County high school students have a chance to win thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

This is through the Equal Justice Initiative, in partnership with the Facing Injustice Project, students are asked to write about the history of racial injustice and discuss its legacy today. This is also in connection with the community remembrance project that focuses on African Americans who were lynched. Members of the NAACP hope the contest sparks a discussion for students in the area.

"We're kinda making sure that our next generation understands what had happened to our generations before and there should be some solutions," says Slyvester Edwards president of the NAACP.

