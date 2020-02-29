High school students explored I.T. careers at Ivy Tech

TERRE HAUTE – Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute hosted Cyber Connection, a free workshop for high school students to explore cyber security, networking, and other I.T. careers through hands-on activities. Students learned how to design and install a wireless network and learned about computer attack techniques used by systems administrators to test computer and network security. They also learned about the wide variety of I.T. careers available in the local area.

36 high school students attended from Terre Haute North and South, Clay City, West Vigo, South Vermillion, Riverton Parke, Parke Heritage, Shakamak, and Robinson High School in Illinois.

During lunch, Cody Patterson, a recent graduate of the Ivy Tech Information Technology Support program, talked to students about his career. Patterson, a Riverton Parke graduate, is now a network lab technician for the Ivy Tech School of Information Technology.

“I feel like there was no problem getting a job after finishing my degree at Ivy Tech,” said Patterson. “I earned enough college credits in high school that I was able to earn my associate degree in just one semester after graduating.”

Patterson advised students to consider the cost of classes, opportunities for jobs, expected salaries, and their own personal goals when choosing an I.T. career path.

“I was originally interested in the Computer Science program but realized I.T. Support was a better choice for me because I enjoy talking with people and troubleshooting problems,” he said.

Patterson now enjoys working with his former Ivy Tech instructors not as a student, but as a colleague.

The Cyber Connection workshop size was limited, so students who missed the opportunity to participate can sign a waiting list to participate in next year at ivytech.edu/cyberconnection.

Ivy Tech Community College’s cyber security program is ranked 36th nationally in the Top 60 Online Cyber Security Degree programs for 2020 by Intelligent.com. Information can be found at ivytech.edu/cyber-security. Ivy Tech Terre Haute offers seven associate degree programs in the School of Information Technology: computer science, cyber security, database management & administration, informatics, information technology support, server administration, and software development.

Enrollment is still open for Ivy Tech classes that start March 16 and applications are being accepted for classes that start in June and August.