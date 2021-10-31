High school students are set to get help filling out FAFSA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students will want to listen up to this, College Goal Sunday is back next Sunday at Ivy Tech. This is all in an effort to help students apply for financial aid.

Filling out the FAFSA can be a daunting task for many, but College Goal Sunday helps out students and their parents get the task done!

Some students can't afford college on their own, that's why financial aid and other assistance come in handy. West Vigo High School student Coltin Higley says he plans to take full advantage of any assistance he can get.

"I live with my single mother just her income we've always lived on absolutely I expect to work myself through school and apply for financial aid."

College Goal Sunday is now in it's 33rd year. This is a program that helps college-bound Hoosiers apply for financial aid. Julie Wonderlin the Director of Financial Aid at Ivy Tech says shes glad this event is back in-person.

"We will be able to sit down and just answer any questions you need so it'll be people in labs will keep everybody socially distanced and have enough labs open so we can help as many people as possible get their FAFSA completed."\

The FAFSA must be filed by April 15th to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. Wonderlin says it's best to take advantage of the assistance of College Goal Sunday because applying for financial aid can seem like a big task.

"The unknown and the fact that it requires tax information and if your not a tax repairer yourself just thinking the fact that you have to look at the information can be scary."

Higley says the burden of paying for college is one less thing he'll have to stress about.

"Definitely think with financial aid I would be to dive completely into my studies instead of having to worry about how every month it's due."

Tou will need to bring with you a copy of your completed IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 forms, and other 2020 income and benefits information. For a full list of requirements click here.