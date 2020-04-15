High school seniors share what it's like missing their final 'big moments'

DUGGER Ind. (WTHI) - When you think back to high school, you probably think of prom, graduation and finishing out the year with your best friends.

Unfortunately, that's not the case for the class of 2020.



Kaylee Williams is a senior at Dugger Union Junior Senior High School.

She's been active in sports and clubs all throughout her high school career.

Williams said finishing high school online without her friends has been the hardest part.

"I really do think it's not seeing everybody every day. Like I said, we didn't really get the closure, and like that would've eventually happened to where we wouldn't see each other every day, but then we would've been able to be like 'okay, this is coming into realization.' This was kind of just ripped away," said Williams

In just a few short months, Williams will begin her college career.

She said she never thought high school would end like this, but now it's all about looking toward the future.

"I'm that person that's like really open and likes to try new things, so college I've been looking forward to it for a while, because I know it's a new step and I'll meet some new people, so I'm super excited about it," said Williams

Bailey Robinson is also a senior at Dugger.

She's made several close friendships over the years.

It's been hard to adapt to these changes, but Robinson said if anyone can do it, it's the class of 2020.

"Our class has always been close-knit. Most of us have been together since kindergarten, so I feel like all together we can like come together and actually make this you know, something that's not actually a tragedy, but a learning experience," said Robinson.

It's just another reminder that we're all in this together.

"Stay in contact with the other seniors. You know, like talk to them on group chats. Try to interact as much as possible to make up for the memories that we're losing," said Robinson.