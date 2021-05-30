High school seniors celebrate graduation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several graduations took place over the weekend.

In Vigo county, Terre Haute South, North, and West Vigo held their commencement today at the Hulman Center.

This was the first high school graduation to happen at the newly renovated building.

Loved ones cheered students on as they walked across the stage today.

The pandemic made it an unusual year for seniors, but they persevered through all of the uncertainties.

333 students graduated from Terre Haute North high school, 341 from South, and 144 from West vigo.

"They put in a lot of hard work through uncertain times and we're really proud of them. They're off to great things and we hope many of them stick around here. We know that they're prepared for the next level in life and can't wait to see how they change our world," says Bill Riley with the Vigo County school corporation.