Clear

Indiana high school graduation rate falls slightly

New data from the Indiana Department of Education shows drops in the graduation rate both statewide and in the Vigo County School Corporation.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 11:01 AM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 11:03 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education says the state graduation rate was down in 2019 from 2018.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, the state graduation rate was 87.29%, and the non-waiver rate was 76.73%. In 2018, Indiana's graduation rate was 88.1% with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.78%.

"Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success," said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. "There is still work to be done, and the Department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school."

The Indiana Department of Education published the full database for school districts in the state. Overall, the Vigo County School Corporation graduation rate dropped from 85.77% to 83.25%. The report shows an increase for Terre Haute North Vigo High School, West Vigo High School, and McLean Education Center from 2018 to 2019. There were drops documented for Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Booker T. Washington School.

Due to differences between federal and state accountability calculations, IDOE also released 2019 federal graduation rates. In 2019, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 86.46%. Indiana’s federal graduation rate for 2018 was 87.23%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Warmer air settles in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

A Sober New Year's Eve

Image

Vincennes residents prepare to ring in New Year with the Watermelon Drop

Image

Copper Bar expected to reopen sometime in mid-January

Image

Five years without answers: The anniversary of Marina Boelter's disappearance

Image

Barr-Reeve North Knox

Image

Overnight: Gradual clearing, breezy and cold . Low: 24°

Image

2019 crash statistics

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy with a gusty west wind. High: 36°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans