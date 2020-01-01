Indiana high school graduation rate falls slightly

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education says the state graduation rate was down in 2019 from 2018.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, the state graduation rate was 87.29%, and the non-waiver rate was 76.73%. In 2018, Indiana's graduation rate was 88.1% with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.78%.

"Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success," said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. "There is still work to be done, and the Department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school."

The Indiana Department of Education published the full database for school districts in the state. Overall, the Vigo County School Corporation graduation rate dropped from 85.77% to 83.25%. The report shows an increase for Terre Haute North Vigo High School, West Vigo High School, and McLean Education Center from 2018 to 2019. There were drops documented for Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Booker T. Washington School.

Due to differences between federal and state accountability calculations, IDOE also released 2019 federal graduation rates. In 2019, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 86.46%. Indiana’s federal graduation rate for 2018 was 87.23%.