High river water sweeps 200-year-old Darwin Ferry farther into the Wabash River

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) - The Darwin Ferry has moved farther across the Wabash River - and closer to Indiana.
Over the weekend, we first told you that the high water swept the ferry into the river. It was docked in West Union, Illinois.
Farmers once used the ferry to haul equipment. It first started operating in 1818.
The Darwin Township trustee told us the future of the ferry is uncertain at this point.
One farm-land owner asks people to stay away and try not and see the ferry for themselves.
The high river can make for a dangerous situation.
