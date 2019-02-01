High Tea for the Heart helps bring awareness to women's heart health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women every year.

That's more than all cancers combined.

Union Hospital draws attention to this problem each year.

High Tea for the Heart highlights the importance of women's heart health.

Each person in attendance received free health screenings.

There was also a fun fashion show.

The event supports the Union Health Foundation and it's women's heart education.