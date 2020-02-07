High Tea for the Heart event looks to bring awareness to women's heart health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday was National Wear Red Day. It's a day set aside to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.
Union Hospital in Terre Haute commemorates the day with its annual High Tea for the Heart.
This was the fifth year for the event.
It was a fun day of fellowship, health screenings, and a style show featuring local boutiques - but the focus was a serious one.
People were getting an education on women's heart health.
The proceeds from High Tea for the Heart go to the Union Health Foundation, earmarked for women's heart health.
