High School sports are pushed back - but it's not stopping athletes from prepping for next season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Josh Pyne has been practicing and working on drills at home alone.

"Hitting, throwing, just doing drills to try to stay in shape trying to get ready for the next time that we do take the field," said Pyne.

He'd normally be playing travel ball and practicing with high school teammates.

That was before the coronavirus pandemic pushed back all Indiana high school sports until July 1st leaving bleachers and fans eagerly waiting.

Pyne said the worst part is not being able to fully connect and bond with teammates both on and off the field.

"Last time we saw each other was really, March. Sitting here and moping on it isn't going to make me be better and isn't going to change anything. We're still going to get together we're still a family," said Pyne.

Ed Jarvis is the Athletic Director for Terre Haute South High School.

He said they're concerned fall sports might not have enough time to get in the right condition.

"We worry about the weight room and the strength and conditioning stuff that's really big when it comes to injuries ACL and that kind of stuff," said Jarvis.

Jarvis said coaches can only give their athletes guidance from afar.

But he said this will be a tough summer without sports.

"Everybody's doing stuff all summer every sport. We know it's the right thing though when it comes to safety, hopefully, everybody can get out and be kids and we can be adults and cheer on those kids and have some fun," said Jarvis.

Until then, Pyne said he's going to stick to the grind as much as possible.

"It's not easy to stay focused this is the time that we need to be working the hardest so we gotta make the most of what we have," said Pyne.