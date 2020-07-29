High School Students want more options to go back to school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation has given many options to students when it comes to returning to school. But, they do not have a hybrid option for high school students and some students say that's not fair.

Vigo County Middle and Elementary school students can either go to school in person or online. There's also a hybrid option for them.

But, that option is not given to high school students and some say it should be.

"In my case, I have asthma and I can't be in the building. So, I feel like they're kinda punishing me and taking school away from me since I have complications that I can't help having," Gabe Killion, a Junior at Terre Haute North said. "I can't go to school so I have to choose another option."

Killion and Ellie Goodwin are both set to be juniors at Terre Haute North. Both students said they think a hybrid option should be available at the high school level. Both students have expressed that to the corporation.

"Personally, I don't want to enroll in the online portion because then I would be doing a different curriculum. I can't do my extra curriculums and all of that, but I think that the traditional plan that they have currently, it's not quite safe enough," Goodwin said. "It's going to be difficult to contact trace and there's still going to be too many people in the building at one time. So, I want a safer traditional option as well as a hybrid option. Where kids can zoom in from home every day of the week and still follow the VCSC curriculum."

Both Killion and Goodwin are calling on the corporation to reconsider their plan for the high school.

For those who, like me, who can't go to school and risk it because it's dangerous for me to go to school." Killion said. "And I'm sure it will be dangerous for other classmates as well."

"I just hope that they make a good decision and that what they pick is safe for everyone in the school corporation," Goodwin said.

VCSC did give us a statement on the matter. They said "We are still actively working with teachers and principals to refine our plan. Our goal is to start school with the best possible plan for all students, but one that is feasible to deliver for teachers and principals."