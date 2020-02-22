High School History club goes back in time in History Faire

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Local High School students are going back in time to learn about influential moments and people in our history.

Sullivan High School's National History Honor Society put together a history faire.

This was the second year for this project. The theme is "breaking barriers".

Students put together posters, essays, and even dressed the part. They worked on their own time outside of the classroom to put this together.

Sullivan High School History Teacher, Lynn Morris, was emotional about the passion students have shown for this project.

"What this means to me as an educator is that what I am doing inside the classroom is making a difference. And what students want to do and expand outside of the classroom," Morris said.

A panel of judges awarded five students ribbons for their presentations. Southwest School Corporation, North Central School District, and Indiana State University were represented on the panel.