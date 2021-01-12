High School Classmate of Bobbie Jo Stinnett advocates that Lisa Montgomery face Death Penalty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A classmate of Bobbie Jo Stinnett reached out to us at News 10 advocating for Lisa Montgomery to face the death penalty.

Stinnett was murdered by Lisa Montgomery in her Missouri home back in 2004 which is why Montgomery is facing federal execution.

The high school classmate declined an interview but told us Montgomery deserves the death penalty for what she did and the pain it caused.

Lisa Montgomery’s sister Diane Mattingly recently spoke to KCTV in Kansas City. She says she’s pleading for President Trump to understand that her sister is mentally ill and would be better off to spend life in prison.

“She is broken. She has mental illness. She has been sexually abused her whole life,” Mattingly explained, “Please commute this to life. That’s what I’m asking as a sister. I’m begging you as a sister to commute it to life.”

Montgomery is one of just 55 women on death row in the county. If this execution does take place, she will be the first female federal inmate in almost 70 years to be executed by the federal government.