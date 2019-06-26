Clear

High Pressure and Rain

There's a reason we're finally in a dry spell. High pressure.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 1:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We finally have a little bit of a dry spell, and it's being paired with lots of sunshine.

There's one specific reason for this, and it has to do with what's high up in the atmosphere.

There's a lot of high pressure across the united states right now.

There's high pressure to the south, along with multiple high pressures to the west.

Normally, high pressure brings drier air, and it helps to clear the sky, which can mean more sunshine.

However, the closest high pressure to our west also has a cold front right by it.

As this cold front moves in, we're going to have the chance to see rain.

Now remember, high pressures keep things more dry, so our chance for rain will be slight.

A strong front can change things though, so keep an eye to the sky for the next few days.

