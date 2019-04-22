High Easter dinner prices not stopping people from enjoying a good meal and each other

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As many of us enjoy ham this Easter weekend, the price of it may not be as satisfying to our wallets. Some have noticed that the price is much higher than normal. News 10 caught up with some last minute shoppers to hear their thoughts on these high prices.

"I've noticed that the prices do go up a little bit on some of your common items," said Gary Clark, a shopper at Baesler's Market.

He and others have noticed that ham is one holiday favorite that has risen.

In fact, the average price of boneless ham is up to $4.31 a pound. According to the Department of Agriculture, this is the highest that it's been within the last 12 years.

That's because of the African swine fever that is affecting numerous hog herds in China. But people aren't worried about the high prices. Davine Williams says she doesn't mind the prices as long as the family comes together during the holiday season.

"There are those few holidays you thanksgiving holiday, your Christmas holiday and Easter holiday that we gather as a family and you know, celebrate," said Williams.

Others agree. "As long as the food is good, I pay no attention to it. Because you got to eat to live and I live to eat," said Steve McCain, as he and his wife gathered a few last minute items.