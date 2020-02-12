Clear
Hidden house address, could cost you your life

When you call 911... every minute counts, but if crews can't see your house address it could cost you your life.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 8:22 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- When you call 911... every minute counts, but if crews can't see your house address it could cost you your life.

Even with the help of a GPS, it's up to the first responder to find your house by its number. 

If the number is broken off or covered by trees, you're wasting precious time.

Terre Haute Fire Chief, Jeff Fisher, says they don't have problems with this often in the Wabash Valley, but it still happens from time to time.

"We take every effort to get out the door as quickly as we can...but it doesn't do us any good if we can't find where you live, find you. It's very important to have your house, your apartment, your business correctly marked," Fisher explained.

First responders are trained in emergencies and response times. However, without your help, it's much harder to get to a person in need. 

"We need you to do your part to make sure your house is recognizable from the street so that we can see the numbers correctly," Fisher added.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

  • Make sure the numbers are big, the bigger the number the better.
  • Use reflective numbers or shine lights on the address.
  • Place a number on both the mailbox and house.
  • If you can see it from the road, it is visible for first responders.

Fisher says these simple tips can be the difference between life or death.

"It saves lives, bottom line, it saves lives."

