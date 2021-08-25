New center provides services to women facing addictions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hickory Treatment Center in Terre Haute opened in March 2021. Since then, the center has helped hundreds of women fight their addictions.

Early data shows that drug overdoses have increased due to isolation from the pandemic. Indiana's drug overdose deaths increased dramatically from 2019 to 2020. According to CDC statistics, there were 1,704 drug overdoses in 2019 and 2,268 in 2020.

The Hickory Treatment Center at Terre Haute is offering help to those struggling with addiction, especially women.

The center offers a 28-day program to help women recover from addictions. Women are also sometimes given medications to help them stay clean.

Nurses, therapists, and social workers all help these women get back on the right track.

The clinical director at the center, Sara Collins, shares the impact this center has on women.

"Usually by the time they leave they're ready to pursue a new life and we've seen that happen here which is awesome," says Collins.

One woman currently being helped by the center is Dorothy Rytczak. She is a recovering alcoholic and is grateful for all the center does to help her get her life back.

"The staff is wonderful, I've never met anyone nicer. They are really helpful, whatever you need, whatever problems you have they help you solve it" says Rytczak.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the Hickory Treatment Center at Terre Haute program click here to find out how they can help you.