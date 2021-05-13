Some have hesitancy vaccinating children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Across the country, people continue to get vaccinated. In Indiana, people ages 80 and up make up 76% of the vaccinated population, those 70 to 79 make up 80% and people ages 16 to 19 make up only 27%.

Now, even more, people can get vaccinated. We've told you that the CDC endorsed Pfizer to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds, but some people say it's happening too fast.

"I just don't think that enough time has passed, but I understand the urgency to get it out," Tami Ferris said.

Ferris said she didn't even get vaccinated herself. Like many of you on our social media, she said she is hesitant because of how quickly the CDC put out the endorsement. She feels there is not enough research done.

"The longer that it's out and proven safe you know I would have less hesitancy to take it," Ferris said.

Children ages 12-15 years old can start getting scheduled for the COVID-19 vaccine today!

That's how she feels when it comes to the younger age group as well. But Ferris said she understands why they were so quick getting a vaccine into arms and opening it up to more age groups.

"The risk of the vaccine was worth it for the risk of COVID and I understand that," she said. "I just think we all have to be gracious to each other for those that want it and for those that don't want it."

