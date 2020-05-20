‘He’s touched a lot of different people…’ South Knox Elementary principal retires after 44 years in education

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -- A community is saying thank you to a beloved principal for his years of service.

Alan Drew is retiring from his role as principal of South Knox Elementary after 44 years in education. Teachers and students surprised him with a special send-off.

Lights and sirens were flashing in front of South Knox Elementary School on Wednesday morning-- all in celebration. Those who work with Drew say Wednesday's surprise was one of the few times they’ve seen him speechless.

“When I saw the school busses lined up, then it hit me, something’s up here. They’re doing something special, and it was special. Just no words to describe what it means to me that they would go to all this trouble for just me.” Drew told News 10.

Students, staff, and even retired teachers drove past the elementary school.

Teacher Johnna Shepard remembers having Mr. Drew as her fifth-grade teacher. She says Drew is valued throughout the entire community. The turnout for the parade didn’t surprise her one bit.

”He’s touched a lot of different people in a lot of different ways,” Shepard described.

She was among the group of teachers who gathered in a circle to sing to Drew after the parade.

Staff also released 44 balloons in honor of his career. He’s been an administrator for 38 of those years. He’s spent his entire career working for the South Knox School Corporation. Building the new elementary school, which opened in 1999, was the highlight of his career.

“It’s just a wonderful community, tremendous support for the schools, tremendous parents, and we’ve had outstanding teachers and staff members all these years, that’s what’s kept me here,” Drew stated.

Drew is known for doing a cartwheel on the last day of school. Wednesday would have marked the final day of school for students. Staff cheered Drew on as he made the final flip in his career.

Drew and his wife, Donna, have three daughters and five grandchildren. Drew has been able to watch them pass through the building over the years.

“A lot of special family ties to the school,” Drew expressed.

Drew tells News 10 he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family and traveling in retirement.