Hero local police officer pulls a person out of burning house...and it is all caught on camera

A shocking video shows a local police officer saving a person's life at a house fire.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 4:05 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ROBINSON, Ind. (WTHI) - A shocking video shows a local police officer saving a person's life at a house fire.

The Robinson Police Department shared a video on their social media pages.

The department said Officer Nathaniel Nicklaus came across the fire.

He noticed a man lying near the back door.

The officer said the man had had severe burns.

Officer Nicklaus called in the fire, and in the meantime, got the man to safety.

The video came from a squad car.

At around the 12-second mark, you can see him pull the fire victim out of the house in the middle of the screen.

News 10's Gary Brian sat down with the officer.

We will have that interview on Friday on News 10.

