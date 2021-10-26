Here's your chance to solve a murder mystery and win some prizes in the process

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Mark your calendars - you're invited to a party at the Poe Mansion.

The Wabash Valley Activity Center is set to host a murder mystery party.

You can solve the Edgar Allen Poe-themed mystery and win prizes in the process.

It's happening on Saturday, November 13, from 6 pm to 9 pm. Tickets will cost you $30.

All proceeds from the event go back to the activity center. Organizers said it will help them get back on their feet after a tough year.

"COVID really kind of took a toll on us, but we're above water, and this is just gonna be a huge help get us through the winter heating bills," Executive Director Michelle Inman said.

This is the first time they've hosted the murder mystery party since 2019. Learn more about the event here.