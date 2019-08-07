Here's your chance to share what you want to see happen next with Vigo County parks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Park leaders are bringing you into the conversation about what happens next with county parks.
The county parks and recreation department is asking for community members to give input to the master plan.
It was the first of three master planning meetings.
Several people gave an idea of what they want out of the parks for the next five years.
Parks leaders say these meetings are important to make sure everyone's needs are met and money is spent wisely.
There are severe more ways for you to voice your opinion about the parks.
There will be another meeting on August 20 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Hawthorn Park and a third meeting at a later date.
