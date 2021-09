VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Community members are putting a spotlight on one local resource at the explore Wabashiki event.

Organizers have planned a day full of nature walks, activities, and demonstrations.

Participants will have the chance to learn about the unique wildlife area and explore what the park offers.

You can get in on the fun this Saturday, with events happening from 8 am to 2 pm.

Learn more here.

https://wabashriverscape.org/events/2021/9/25/explore-wabashiki