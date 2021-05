TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have the chance to help clean up Terre Haute this Saturday.

The City, Keep Terre Haute Beautiful, and Republic Services will host a city-wide clean-up.

It starts at 8 am and lasts until noon.

Volunteers will meet in the back lot of the police department on 13th Street. You'll be given a map, gloves, bags, and snacks.

Open dumpsters will also be available at the police department.