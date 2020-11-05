Here's your chance to help a Terre Haute group that works to support local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - On Friday, you can support a local group that helps children.

It is through the Chances and Services for Youth's annual Bikes for Tykes campaign.

The group is having a tag day to collect donations. Normally, the donation campaign happens for Christmas. There was a change in timing this year due to COVID-19.

This year, the money came directly out of the CASY budget. Donations will help make up the funding.

CASY will be collecting donations at several locations.

You can donate at the following locations:

Midwest Communications Radio - 7am to 6pm

Baesler's Market - 11am to 5pm

Walmart East - 10am to 6pm

Federal Coffee Shop 10am to 1pm

Square Donuts 7am to 12pm

To make a monetary donation, you can stop by any First Financial Bank or click here.