Here's your chance to eat some pancakes while helping local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, you will have the chance to help a local group serve area kids.

The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute will hold a pancake breakfast at Northside Community Church UMC.

That's on North Fruitridge Avenue, across from North Vigo High School.

It will cost just $6.

The proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute.

The organization facilitates several programs, including the middle school geography bowl and a high school scholarship.