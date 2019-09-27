Here's your chance to eat some pancakes while helping local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, you will have the chance to help a local group serve area kids.
The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute will hold a pancake breakfast at Northside Community Church UMC.
That's on North Fruitridge Avenue, across from North Vigo High School.
It will cost just $6.
The proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute.
The organization facilitates several programs, including the middle school geography bowl and a high school scholarship.
