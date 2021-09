TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to spruce up your yards with some colorful mums.

The Honey Creek Gardening Club is selling mums for their scholarship fund.

The club is selling both nine-inch and 13 inched sized mums.

They have white, red, pink, purple, yellow, orange, and bronze. The 15-inch size has tri-color mums available.

The smaller mums will cost you $8, and the larger ones will be $18.

To place an order, email HoneyCreekGardenClub@gmail.com or call 812-236-1604.