Here's why there is a tent outside of Union Hospital in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you follow Union Health on Facebook - you probably noticed a post on Monday.

There is now a tent in place outside of Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

This is the latest decision from the Union Health Incident Command Center.

The post on social media says this is nothing to be alarmed about. It says this is a preventative measure - meaning it would only be used if the need arises.

Generally - it would work as a mobile medical tent.

Union says if it were to get a surge in patients showing COVID-19 symptoms...the tent is where they would go.

Officials say this gives them a space to assess those patients away from others.