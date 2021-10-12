Here's who will be moving into the old KMart building on Terre Haute's southside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has obtained documents that shows what business will move into the old Kmart building on South US Highway 41 in Terre Haute.

According to Vigo County Area Planning, Hobby Lobby will move into a section of the old store.

The plan shows Hobby Lobby will renovate a section of the northern part of the building, leaving part of the building still empty.

So far, we haven't heard a timeline on when this will happen.

The building is owned by the Teachers' Retirement System of Kentucky. It has been empty since April of 2016 when KMart closed.