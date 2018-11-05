Here's where you can vote across the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - On Tuesday, 21 voting centers will be open in Vigo County.
That includes location like the Annex, The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, and more.
The polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Here's are links to help you find out where you can vote across the Wabash Valley.
