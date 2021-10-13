Here's where all four proposed Vigo County casinos would be built - including a proposal for a temporary location in the mall

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the four companies that have applied to build a casino in Vigo County.

The Indiana Gaming Commission released a detailed breakdown of all four. Here's how it looks.

The four companies are Full House Resorts, with its American Place Casino, Churchill Downs, with its Queen of Terre Haute Casino, Premier Gaming, and Hard Rock, with its Rocksino.

Where would they be built?

Full House Resorts - Full House says it will build its permanent facility at 5995 Margaret Avenue in eastern Vigo County. Full House is the only company that proposed a temporary location while its main building is under construction. If selected, they plan to open in the Haute City Center Mall temporarily.

Churchill Downs - The documents didn't provide an exact location for the Churchill Downs proposal, but this would go on Terre Haute's southside, unlike the other three. They would build on what they say is an undeveloped plot of land on Honey Creek Drive west of Haute City Center.

Premier Gaming - The information on Premier didn't identify an exact location either. The company says it would build near the I-70 and State Road 46 interchange in eastern Vigo County.

Hard Rock - We've previously reported on the Hard Rock's proposed location. They would build at 2555 S. Joe Fox Street on the city's east side. This is just south of the eastside Walmart.

How many jobs will they bring under the proposals?

Permanent jobs

Full House - 800

Churchill Downs - 500

Premier Gaming - 400

Hard Rock - 674

Construction jobs

Full House - 1,800

Churchill Downs - 1,000

Premier Gaming - 250-300

Hard Rock - 2,058

Gaming and hotel rooms

Hotel rooms

Full House - 100

Churchill Downs - 125

Premier Gaming - 80

Hard Rock - not provided

Gaming

Full House - 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games

Churchill Downs - 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games

Premier Gaming - 800 slot machines, 20 table games

Hard Rock - 850 slot machines, 35 table games

See the full readout, including financial information below: