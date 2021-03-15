Here's when your kids will be able to search for Easter eggs at Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Easter is right around the corner, and with that comes Easter Egg Hunts around the Wabash Valley.

The Terre Haute Parks Department is hosting two hunts for the kids.

Kids ages 2-4 can look for Easter eggs at 2 PM and the hunt for kids ages 5-10 will start at 2:30 P.M.

It will take place at Deming Park in Terre Haute.

The Easter egg hunts are free to attend.

In addition to the hunts, kids can get pictures with the Easter Bunny and go on a Train Ride.

The Parks Department tells News 10 they are glad to have the hunts this year, after having to cancel last year.

“Especially with the little one... you know, they'll pick up an egg and they'll turn around.... and 'Look mom! Look, dad!' It's so fun to see those reactions," Jennifer Johnson said.

The Easter Egg Hunts will take place on Saturday, March 27.