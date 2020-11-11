Here's when your kid can visit Santa at Haute City Center, and how you can reserve their spot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids can visit Santa at the Haute City Center in Terre Haute later this week.

Visits with the big man are scheduled to start on Friday, November 13 at 11 am. They will continue through Christmas Eve.

Mall officials say things will a little different this year though.

Mall officials are asking people to make reservations before they stop in to visit Santa. You can make reservations here.

Walk-up visits will be available if there is space.

Facemasks are required for everyone and officials say there will be enhanced cleaning between visits.