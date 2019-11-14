Here's when you need to ship your packages to arrive on time this holiday season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - More than 800 million packages are expected to be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.
That's with an expected 28 million packages to be delivered per day from December 16 through December 21.
The busiest days are expected to be the two weeks before Christmas.
Learn more about shipping times here.
