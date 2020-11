TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's less than one month from Christmas Day, and you may be looking to get pictures with Santa.

You can visit Santa at the Meadows Mall in Terre Haute starting on Sunday.

Kids can sit on his lap, but they will need to wear a mask. Kids also have the option of sitting six-feet from Santa.

You can visit Santa from noon to 5:00 on Saturdays and Sundays and from 4 to 7 on Fridays.