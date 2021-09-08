Here's when you can expect this year's cicada season to end

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- This year has been a big year for cicadas species. As we near the end of summer, many are wondering when they'll be gone. We've not only seen them fly around, but we've heard them too. Many residents feel the cicada noise is no longer enjoyable.

"The first three or so weeks of their sound was kind of charming, but it's wearing thin, and I just didn't know how much longer the season, if we had to endure them to the first frost," said Gwen Hicks, a Terre Haute resident.

This year Hoosiers saw annual cicadas and periodical cicadas.

Annual cicadas emerge every year, while periodical cicadas emerge every 13 or 17 years. Although they are all cicadas, they operate differently.

"The annual cicadas are a little bit more staggered. So, every year, some of the cicadas in that species will emerge but, they don't have the same sort of coordinated mass emergence [like periodical cicadas]," explained Elizabeth Barnes, an Exotic Forest Pest Educator in the Entomology Department at Purdue University.

Barnes said it feels like cicadas have been around all summer because we started hearing them in June when the periodical cicadas emerged. Fortunately for Hicks, Barnes said there is relief on the way.

"The annual cicadas are the ones that are making noise right now, and they should start to quiet down in the next week or two. The end of August, the beginning of September is usually really their peak," said Barnes.

News 10 shared that information with Hicks, who said she was ready for that day to come.

"We're not ready for winter of course, but we're ready for them to be gone," Hicks said.

Experts predict "Brood 19," a periodical cicada, to emerge in 2024. The last time we saw them was in 2007.