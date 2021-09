PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to catch a free movie later this month in Paris, Illinois.

Horizon Health will host a movie night.

It is set for Saturday, September 11, at Twin Lakes Park.

You'll be able to catch The Croods: A New Age on the big screen. The movie will start at dusk, which happens around 7:15. (central time

On top of free admission, you'll also be able to snag free popcorn and drinks.

Horizon Health says this is a community appreciation event.