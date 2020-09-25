Here's when the Vigo County School Corporation says all elementary students could return to five-days of in-person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation now has tentative plans to return all elementary students to full in-person learning.

On Monday, students from eight elementary schools will return to in-person classes five days a week.

Those eight are:

Deming

Franklin

Hoosier Prairie

Lost Creek

Riley

Sugar Grove

Terre Town

West Vigo

The district previously released that part of the plan.

On Friday, we learned if all goes well with the other elementary students, students will return on October 6.

The district will confirm this plan with families late next week.

Middle and high school students will continue on an A/B model at this time.